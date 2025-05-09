Cody Johnson reveals ‘baby boy on the way’ with wife Brandi at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2025

Cody Johnson and his wife Brandi are adding another little one to their growing family. The 37-year-old country music star made the heartwarming announcement at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2025, sharing that they are expecting their third child. He told People, “We're having a little boy! We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well.” It is yet to be revealed when the singer and his wife are expecting to welcome their child in the world. Cody Johnson and his wife Brandi, announced they are expecting their third child, a boy, at the ACM Awards 2025. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal(REUTERS)

Cody Johnson feels ‘better off’ financially amid new baby

Johnson is already a father to his two daughters-- Clara Mae and Cori, whom he adores. While in conversation with People, Johnson revealed his hopes for the two to be big sisters. He said, “My girls .. you can't beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart. They're 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy.”

The Dirt Cheap singer admitted that he feels "a lot better off now as far as career and financially, than I was when we had [Clara and Cori] ... He's gonna get a horse a little quicker than my kids did. He's going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did."

Johnson and Brandi have been married for a decade after they first met and fell in love as teenagers. They welcomed their first daughter, Clara, in 2015, followed by their second angel, Cori, in 2017.

Johnson is ‘happy’ about being a boy dad

Upon being asked if being a boy dad was always a dream, Johnson instantly answered, “Yes,” adding with a laugh, "I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl, but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal."

Previously, the singer told People Now that he cared little if his children pursued a music career or not like him in the future. He shared his plans to “encourage my girls to do whatever they want to do,” regardless.