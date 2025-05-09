Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cody Johnson reveals ‘baby boy on the way’ with wife Brandi at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2025

ByBhavika Rathore
May 09, 2025 08:41 AM IST

Country star Cody Johnson shares he's having a third baby with his wife Brandi at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2025.

Cody Johnson and his wife Brandi are adding another little one to their growing family. The 37-year-old country music star made the heartwarming announcement at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2025, sharing that they are expecting their third child. He told People, “We're having a little boy! We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well.” It is yet to be revealed when the singer and his wife are expecting to welcome their child in the world. 

Cody Johnson and his wife Brandi, announced they are expecting their third child, a boy, at the ACM Awards 2025. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal(REUTERS)
Cody Johnson and his wife Brandi, announced they are expecting their third child, a boy, at the ACM Awards 2025. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal(REUTERS)

Also Read: Is Tom Cruise about to receive a knighthood from the Crown? Here's what we know

Cody Johnson feels ‘better off’ financially amid new baby 

Johnson is already a father to his two daughters-- Clara Mae and Cori, whom he adores. While in conversation with People, Johnson revealed his hopes for the two to be big sisters. He said, “My girls .. you can't beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart. They're 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy.” 

The Dirt Cheap singer admitted that he feels "a lot better off now as far as career and financially, than I was when we had [Clara and Cori] ... He's gonna get a horse a little quicker than my kids did. He's going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did."

Johnson and Brandi have been married for a decade after they first met and fell in love as teenagers. They welcomed their first daughter, Clara, in 2015, followed by their second angel, Cori, in 2017. 

Also Read: Former NFL player sentenced to 30 years for killing girlfriend, burning her corpse

Johnson is ‘happy’ about being a boy dad

Upon being asked if being a boy dad was always a dream, Johnson instantly answered, “Yes,” adding with a laugh, "I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl, but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal."

Previously, the singer told People Now that he cared little if his children pursued a music career or not like him in the future. He shared his plans to “encourage my girls to do whatever they want to do,” regardless.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Cody Johnson reveals ‘baby boy on the way’ with wife Brandi at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On