Former NFL player sentenced to 30 years for killing girlfriend, burning her corpse

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 08, 2025 08:19 PM IST

Kevin Ware Jr., a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, has pleaded guilty to the brutal 2021 murder of her girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski

A former NFL player has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the brutal murder of his girlfriend. Kevin Ware Jr. pleaded guilty to killing 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski and setting her corpse on fire in 2021. The 41-year-old is a former Klein Oak High standout who played two seasons in the NFL before becoming a convicted felon. 

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for brutally murdering his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, and burning her corpse in 2021(X)
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for brutally murdering his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, and burning her corpse in 2021(X)

Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. sentenced to 30 years for brutally killing girlfriend Taylor Pomaski

Ware, a former tight end for the for the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers, was originally indicted on July 28, 2021, for murder and tampering with a corpse in connection with Pomaski’s death. But on Wednesday, he reached a deal with the prosecution in exchange for his guilty plea.

Pomaski was last seen on April 25, 2021, at a house party in Houston, Texas, before disappearing under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the investigators, NBC Houston reported. She remained missing for a year until human remains found in a ditch in north Harris County in December 2021 were identified as hers.

Days before Pomaski's disappearance, Ware was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Montgomery County. The charges stemmed from an April 2021 incident, where he was pulled over for speeding at 115 mph, per ABC13. After a deputy searched his vehicle, a loaded AK-47, other weapons and drugs like cocaine and meth, were allegedly discovered.

Ware was released on bond for the incident during the period Pomaski went missing. However, he was arrested again on June 11, 2021, for failing to appear in court in Harris County. Court documents, per NBC Houston, reveal that he “cut her [Pomaski] with a knife, hit her with a blunt object, strangled her, and then burned her corpse.” 

