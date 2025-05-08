NFL 2025 schedule release: Date, time, where to watch, how to book tickets

The wait is nearly over for American football lovers eager to map out their 2025 season plans. While the NFL off-season has been packed with action—from February’s Super Bowl to March free agency and April’s draft—the spotlight in May now turns to the schedule release. Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, is seen before NFL football practice on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)

So, when is the 2025 NFL schedule being released?

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET, when the NFL will unveil its complete 18-week, 272-game regular season schedule. The reveal will also include all preseason matchups. This is the second year in a row that the NFL schedule drops midweek, after four straight Thursday releases from 2021 to 2024.

The release date was teased during the NFL Draft, when NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe and ESPN’s Laura Rutledge took the stage before the No. 10 pick to announce the announcement of the schedule.

Where to watch the 2025 NFL schedule release

NFL Network and NFL+ will air the NFL Schedule Release Show from 8 to 11 PM, hosted by Rich Eisen, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Michael Robinson.

ESPN2 will host a special SportsCenter NFL Schedule Special with coverage and analysis from 8 to 10 PM.

Just like last year, Monday Night Football, Amazon Prime’s first game, and even international matchups were announced in the two days leading up to the full reveal.

Notably, the NFL will again go global in 2025 with seven international games, including stops in Brazil, Germany, Spain, Ireland, and the UK. Highlights include: Chargers in São Paulo, Colts in Berlin, Dolphins in Madrid, Steelers in Dublin, Jaguars, Browns, and Jets in London.

Also, circle 25 December, because Christmas Day will feature a tripleheader, “Two games will air on Thursday, Dec. 25 on Netflix followed by a Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime,” the league confirmed in April.

How to buy tickets

Once tickets go live, you can purchase through Ticketmaster, or through the NFL’s official partners, SeatGeek and Sports Illustrated Tickets, via the NFL Ticket Network.