Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stephen Curry hamstring injury: When will Warriors star come back after going down vs Timberwolves?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
May 07, 2025 08:19 AM IST

Stephen Curry's early exit in Game 1 against the Timberwolves due to hamstring injury alarms Warriors fans.

The Golden State Warriors' playoff run hit a nerve-wracking snag on Tuesday night as Stephen Curry exited Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a reportedly left hamstring injury.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“Steph Curry limps to the locker room in the second quarter. Looks like a left hamstring issue @NBCSWarriors,” Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area posted on X.

Curry got off to a solid start at the Target Center, putting up 13 points, one rebound, and one assist in just 13 minutes. He was going 5-of-9 overall and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

But midway through the second quarter, just during a timeout, Curry was noticeably uncomfortable and left the game.

“Steph Curry grabbing at his left hamstring and asking out of the game. Potential trouble for the Warriors,” Anthony Slater of The Athletic said in a X post.

“Steph Curry went right to the locker room during the timeout. He was grimacing,” he later added in the thread.

Curry's exit was immediate, and he didn’t return to the court before halftime.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

News / Sports / US Sports / Stephen Curry hamstring injury: When will Warriors star come back after going down vs Timberwolves?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On