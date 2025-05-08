Trump declares May 8 a national holiday. Here's what to know

Donald Trump has declared two new national holidays to commemorate the end of World War I and World War II. On Monday, the president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, that November 11 and May 8 would be celebrated to recognise the United States' key involvement in the two wars. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for the new U.S. ambassador to China, former U.S. Senator David Perdue, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo(REUTERS)

Why did Trump declare two new national holidays?

“We won two World Wars, but we never took credit for it — Everyone else does!” Trump wrote, adding, “All over the World, the Allies are celebrating the Victory we had in World War II. The only Country that doesn’t celebrate is the United States of America, and the Victory was only accomplished because of us.”

The commander-in-chief added that the two wars would not have been won by “other countries” without America's participation. “What a different World it would be,” Trump went on. “Therefore, I am hereby declaring a National Holiday in celebration of the Victories of World War I, where the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, and World War II, where the Victory date was May 8, 1945,” he added.

Are banks, post office, stock market closed on May 8?

Although May 8 has been declared a national holiday, it will not lead to the closure of banks, post offices, or the stock market. In his Truth Social post, Trump clarified, “We will not be closing the Country for these two very important Holidays, November 11 and May 8, World War I and World War II, because we already have too many Holidays in America.”

“There are not enough days left in the year,” the president further wrote before concluding with, “We were Workers then, and we are Workers now! Documentation to follow. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” In a separate post, Trump ensured that he has “signed a Proclamation officially designating tomorrow, May 8th as VICTORY DAY FOR WORLD WAR II…”