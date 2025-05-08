Donald Trump takes over first lady duties, redesigns Rose Garden and greets tours as Melania MIA

President Donald Trump's Inauguration happened 108 days ago at the US Capitol, and ever since then the First Lady, Melania Trump, has stayed just 14 days at the White House, The New York Times reported. The corner of the White House, which is the usual residence of First Ladies for years, remains dark most of the times. Melania is very occasionally seen at the White House, while the rest of the days staying at the Trump Tower in Manhattan or in Florida's Mar-a-Lago residence. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump(AFP)

President Trump handling First Lady responsibilities?

According to NY Times, duties that are usually taken care of by First Ladies, is currently being performed by the President instead. This includes greeting tour groups in the East Wing or redesigning the iconic Rose Garden. All of these tasks, along with many others that should have been managed by Melania, is being undertaken by Trump instead.

The last time Trump became President, Melania took a long time to shift to the White House. This was because her son, Barron, Trump was 10 then. There was a lot of transitioning necessary for her to move to Washington DC back then. However, this time around Barron is 19, and is completing his freshman year at New York University. He has also evolved to be very independent.

In a rare interview to Fox News back in January, Melania had said, "I will be in the White House", when asked where she was planning on spending most of Trump's term as President. However, she had also suggested that whenever there is a need for her to be in Florida, she would be there. "My first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife," she had said back then.

However, there is one thing common between the President and the First Lady at this point. It is their love for making money from significant opportunities. The biggest example of the same could be their respectively launched meme coins, which saw a massive demand when Donald Trump became President of the United States.