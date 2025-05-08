Menu Explore
‘If I could’: Donald Trump's offer to ‘help’ as India-Pakistan tensions peak amid ‘Operation Sindoor’

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2025 12:06 AM IST

Donald Trump said that he wants India and Pakistan to stop attacking each other now, a day after New Delhi's strike on terror camps

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wants India and Pakistan to stop attacking each other now, amid New Delhi's strikes on terror camps in PoK and inside the neighbouring country under ‘Operation Sindoor’

US President Donald Trump wants to 'help' India and Pakistan.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump wants to 'help' India and Pakistan.(REUTERS)

The Republican also offered to 'help' the two countries work out their differences amid rising tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of last month.

“It’s so terrible. My position is that I get along with both. I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop. And hopefully they can stop now, they’ve gone tit for tat. So hopefully, they can stop now. But I know both, we get along with both countries very well, good relationships with both, and I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there”, he told reporters in the Oval Office.

