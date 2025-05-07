India avenges Pahalgam strike, hits 9 Pak terror camps, holds security drills | Operation Sindoor in 5 points

The swift and precise strikes conducted by the Indian armed forces under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday uprooted nine key terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and exposed the deeply entrenched support network and infrastructure behind Pakistan-backed terrorism. Operation Sindoor was launched with a clear motive to dismantle terror training camps in Pakistan.(ANI)

According to defence officials, the nine targets hit across Pakistan were not just random handpicked training sites but active hubs of terror operations, directly linked to recent attacks in India.

Launched in the early hours of May 7, Operation Sindoor was a coordinated tri-services military operation involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force targeting key camps associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After its successful completion, the Indian Armed Forces and government congratulated Indian citizens and termed the Operation a way to deliver justice to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured dozens more.

What happened and when?

Indian armed forces launched a high-precision military offensive -- ‘Operation Sindoor’ -- targeting nine key terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

These strikes were conducted between 1.05 am and 1.30 am on May 7.

Which terror camps were targeted?

The nine terror camps, which were targeted by Indian armed forces on Wednesday, include Muzaffarabad's Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp, Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.

The selection of targets during Operation Sindoor was based on credible, multi-source intelligence, defence officials said.

Why is Operation Sindoor significant?

Operation Sindoor, which was launched with a clear motive to dismantle terror training camps in Pakistan, is a direct hit on Pakistan's systematically constructed, sophisticated terror infrastructure across its territory and PoK.

This network includes recruitment and indoctrination centres, weapons training facilities, launch pads, and operational bases, all used to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory.

How did the world react?

After Operation Sindoor, China called for restraint from both sides and expressed regret over India’s military actions, adding that it was concerned about the current developments,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called on India and Pakistan to swiftly end hostilities.

The French Embassy in India expressed solidarity with India's fight against terrorism. “France supports India in its fight against terrorist groups. France is deeply concerned about the latest developments between India and Pakistan. It calls for de-escalation and the protection of civilians," the embassy wrote on X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye and Azerbaijan issued separate statements in support of Pakistan after India conducted ‘Operation Sindoor.'

Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said in a statement that Israel supports India’s right to self-defence.

Mock drills across India today

Several states observed blackouts on Wednesday as part of the nationwide civil defence mock drills ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The exercise, which involved scheduled blackouts at key locations, aimed to test the country's emergency preparedness against potential threats.

Cities like Barmer in Rajasthan, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Surat in Gujarat, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, and Patna in Bihar also took part in the drill.

Earlier, Mock drills were carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, to evaluate local response capabilities to security challenges.