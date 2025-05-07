Pahalgam attack avenged: How terror camps in Pakistan were picked for Operation Sindoor?

In the wee hours of May 7, Indian armed forces launched a high-precision military offensive -- ‘Operation Sindoor’ -- targeting nine key terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Operation Sindoor targeted nine key terror bases deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).(Hindustan Times)

These strikes were conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force between 1.05 am and 1.30 am on May 7.

The nine terror camps, which were targeted by Indian armed forces on Wednesday, include Muzaffarabad's Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp, Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.

Pahalgam attack avenged: Why Operation Sindoor was needed?

According to defence officials, Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured dozens more

The government codenamed the strike as 'Operation Sindoor' and described the operation as a calibrated response to continued cross-border terrorism that has plagued India for decades.

Why is Operation Sindoor significant?

Operation Sindoor, which was launched with a clear motive to dismantle terror training camps in Pakistan, is significant because it marks a direct hit on Pakistan's systematically constructed, sophisticated terror infrastructure across its territory and PoK.

This network includes recruitment and indoctrination centres, weapons training facilities, launch pads, and operational bases, all used to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory.

This ecosystem, according to Indian military, not only sustains terrorism but evolves constantly with new recruits, strategies, and targets. It should also be noted that these targets include some key terror camps, including LeT and JeM's training centres, where terrorists involved in the Pulwama and 2008 Mumbai terror attacks were trained.

The need to disrupt and dismantle this infrastructure became even more urgent in the wake of recent attacks in Pahalgam, Sonmarg, and Gulmarg, all traced back to camps inside Pakistan and PoK.

How were the target camps chosen and why?

The selection of targets during Operation Sindoor was based on credible, multi-source intelligence, defence officials said. These specific camps were identified not only for their strategic value but for their direct involvement in past and planned terrorist operations against India.

Each targeted camp was linked to specific attacks or known for training cadres of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Operation Sindoor: No civilians harmed in Indian strike

Meanwhile, India lauded its armed forces for the successful completion of Operation Sindoor and said that no civilians were harmed during its military strikes and the targets were only terror camps.