Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India on Wednesday conducted full-scale civil defence mock drills in various parts of the country, as part of which several cities went dark for blackout exercises. These ongoing exercises, which included comprehensive crash blackouts, are aimed at assessing India's preparedness for emergency response. Vehicles were stuck on an overbridge during a power blackout as part of the nationwide civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas' in Patna.(PTI)

Delhi's landmarks like Connaught Place, India Gate, Akshardham Temple, parts of Mumbai, Bihar's Patna and Gujarat's Surat were among the areas that went dark for the blackout exercise briefly.

These mock drills come after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed all states and union territories to carry out the drills to evaluate their preparedness against "new and complex threats."

These exercises included simulations of blackouts, air raid sirens, evacuation procedures, and public training sessions aimed at preparing for war-like emergencies, especially the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor that targeted nine key terror camps in Pakistan.

The drills were carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, Patna and Jaipur, focusing on evaluating local response capabilities to security challenges.

Blackout in Bihar, Gujarat

A blackout occurred in several parts of Bihar, including Raj Bhavan and the chief minister's residence in Bihar's Patna, as part of the mock drill ordered by the Indian government.

A wartime crash blackout was also ordered in Gujarat's Surat, as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA.

In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the drill is being carried out in the Sirol area to test the local response capabilities.

Mock drills in Delhi, Mumbai

In Delhi, a thorough mock drill took place at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Office, CP and at the bustling Khan Market, simulating real-life emergency situations.

Blackouts were also conducted in the Akshardham, Moti Nagar and Khan market areas.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, emergency protocols are being tested at Cross Maidan, while in Pune, a comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill is taking place at Council Hall.

Sirens were also activated in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla to indicate to people to practice blackout, as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, is witnessing the drill at Halsuru Lake, and in Jaipur, Rajasthan, officials are conducting exercises on MI Road, further ensuring that the city is ready to handle any unforeseen threats.

Operation Sindoor

Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted high-intensity military strikes on nine key terror camps in Pakistan.

Addressing a media briefing today on Operation Sindoor in which terror camps were targeted, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.