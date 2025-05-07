NIA urges locals, tourists to share videos and photos related to Pahalgam terror attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued an appeal to tourists and locals in Kashmir to share information, photographs or videos related to the Pahalgam terror attack with the agency and issued two phone numbers to share any relevant details about the attack. An Indian Army personnel at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI)

In a press release, the NIA revealed that it has a "sizeable" number of photos and videos of the attack and is currently examining them. However, the agency now seeks more input on the April 22 attack and has appealed to the general public to share more relevant information.

NIA said it wants to "ensure that no useful information or evidence is missed out in its investigation into the horrendous crime against humanity."

"Tourists and others might have, advertently or inadvertently, seen, heard or clicked some relevant detail that could help NIA to unravel the conspiracy behind the unprecedented targeted attack on tourists in Kashmir," it said.

NIA has urged anyone with information about the attack in the form of photo or video evidence to contact the agency on 9654958816 and/or on 01124368800.

A senior NIA official will then connect with the caller and arrange for the relevant information to be shared with them, it said.

Social media posts examined

The NIA is in charge of the investigation into the terrorist attack which killed 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam.

The agency also said that it is currently examining photos and videos shared on social media related to the attack. NIA teams have been camping in Pahalgam to examine the attack site for evidence and have also been questioning the witnesses of the attack.

In retaliation for the brutal terror attack, India launched military strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

