First visuals of Operation Sindoor: Watch Indian forces destroy terror camps in Pak

Indian Army has released video clips of the precision missile strikes that were carried out on terror headquarters in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of the 'Operation Sindoor' carried out in the early hours of Wednesday. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed in Pakistan under India's Operation Sindoor. (Indian Army)

Nine targets in Pakistan, including Sawai Nalla, Sarjal, Muridke, Kotli, Kotli Gulpur, Mehmoona Joya, Bhimber and Bahawalpur, were hit. Follow Operation Sindoor news updates

In the operation named ‘Sindoor’, Indian armed forces conducted strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday, India's Ministry of Defence said, even as Pakistan said that it would respond at a time and place of its choosing.

Shortly after Defence ministry's confirmation that reports of explosions in Pakistan and PoK were a result of Indian military action under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a post on X “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

Operation Sindoor

Addressing a press briefing on Operation Sindoor later on Wednesday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed.

“Over the last 3 decades, Pakistan has systematically built a terror infrastructure. It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centers, training areas for initial and refresher courses, and launchpads for handler. These camps are located in both, Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) areas,” they said.

Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes, foreign secretary Vikram Misri, who was present at the press briefing, said after India retaliated the Pahalgam attack.

Vikram Misri said it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 attack be brought to justice as there was "no demonstrable" step from Islamabad to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control.

"Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending," he said at the briefing.

Pakistan's external affairs ministry in a statement after the strikes said the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, attacked targets across the international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across the Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir using standoff weapons.

Claiming that the strikes resulted in casualties on the Pakistani said, the statement added, "Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing."