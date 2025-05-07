Meet Vyomika Singh, IAF wing commander who led the ‘Operation Sindoor’ briefing

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday co-lead the media briefing on Operation Sindoor alongside Colonel Sophia Qureshi of the Indian Army and foreign secretary Vikram Mishri to explain how the coordinated mission was carried out and what it achieved. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addresses the media regarding 'Operation Sindoor'(@MEAIndia)

The military’s strike on Pakistan occupied territory in Jammu and Kashmir came two weeks after the deadly terror attack in the scenic meadow in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Who is wing commander Vyomika Singh

Wing Commander Singh, a skilled helicopter pilot, is among the few women in the Air Force to have represented the Indian Armed Forces at such a high-level joint press conference.

Her path to the military began in childhood. Inspired from a young age, she dreamt of flying.

According to an Economic Times report, she became the first in her family to join the armed forces. Vyomika Singh followed her dream with focus and determination. She joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in school, which gave her early exposure to military life.

She later studied engineering to build a strong technical background.

On December 18, 2019, the Indian Air Force gave her a permanent commission in its flying branch.

Also read: Who is Colonel Sophia Qureshi? Top army officer leading ‘Operation Sindoor’ presser

Vikram Misri says ‘Operation Sindoor’ is ‘non escalatory’

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday said India launched Operation Sindoor after detecting fresh terror threats and seeing “no demonstatable” steps taken from Pakistan against those behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

“It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 attack be brought to justice,” Misri said at a press briefing.

He added, “Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending.”

The strikes hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir using missiles and drones. Army officer Col. Sophia Qureshi and IAF pilot Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also spoke at the briefing.