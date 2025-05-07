Who is Colonel Sophia Qureshi? Top army officer leading ‘Operation Sindoor’ presser

Two senior woman officers Colonel Sophia Qureshi of the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, were at the helm of ‘Operation Sindoor’ media briefing along side Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Colonel Sophia Qureshi leads media briefing on 'Operation Sindoor'(X/@SpokespersonMoD)

The press conference follows last night’s military strike on Pakistan carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Who is Colonel Sophia Qureshi?

Colonel Sophia Qureshi, a highly respected officer from the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, has a strong military background. She made history in 2016 as the first woman officer to command an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise.

She led India’s team at the largest foreign military drill hosted by India at the time. Out of 18 participating nations, she was the only female commander.

Colonel Qureshi is originally from Gujarat and has a postgraduate degree in biochemistry.

She was commissioned as a Lieutenant from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai in 1999, according to an article in the Economic Times.

She comes from a family with military roots—her grandfather served in the Indian Army. She is married to an officer in the Mechanised Infantry.

Qureshi has also served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Congo in 2006, according to an Indian Express’s report. Explaining the role of peacekeeping missions, Lt Col Qureshi had told IE in 2016 that they are responsible for monitoring ceasefires and supporting humanitarian efforts in conflict-affected regions to help maintain peace.