Trump admin's latest warning: 'Reconsider travel to Pakistan because...'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 07, 2025 11:15 AM IST

India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The US issued a travel advisory, urging Americans to ‘reconsider travel to Pak.'

The US Department of State has issued a travel advisory for Pakistan following India's launch of Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor: A city view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.(HT_PRINT)
Operation Sindoor: A city view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.(HT_PRINT)

The department said, “We are aware of reports of military strikes by India into Pakistan. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments. U.S. citizens are reminded of the ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict, and the U.S. Department of State’s ‘Reconsider Travel’ advisory for Pakistan generally. We are also aware that airspace has been closed, and many flights have been cancelled.”

“We advise U.S. citizens to depart areas of active conflict if they can safely do so, or to shelter in place. The U.S. Embassy will send updates as needed through our message system.”

In a previous advisory issued in March, the State Department had urged Americans to reconsider travel to Pakistan “due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.”

“Do not travel to Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism. The immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict," the travel advisory stated.

Operation Sindoor

Early Wednesday, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine locations linked to terror groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The move comes in response to the Pahalgam massacre, in which 26 civilians were killed.

In a statement, the Indian Defence Ministry said, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

