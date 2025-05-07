Why was India's strikes on Pakistan, PoK named ‘Operation Sindoor’?

Named ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s response to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack involved targeted strikes on nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Image posted by the Indian Army on its X after the attack on nine terror locations in Pakistan and PoK. (X-@adgpi)

Under this operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on specific terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, which were used to plan and launch attacks against India.

Sources say that the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a reference to the red vermilion many Hindu women wear in their hair to signify their married status. During the Pahalgam terror attack, several women lost their husbands, who were killed in front of them.

On April 22, a heartbreaking image of a Hindu woman, sitting in shock beside her husband's body, spread widely on social media, symbolising the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that took the lives of 26 people.

The woman, Himanshi Narwal, had been married to 26-year-old naval officer Vinay Narwal for less than a week. The couple, on their honeymoon, saw their celebration turned into an unspeakable tragedy when Vinay was shot dead because of his religion.

Sources added that the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ serves to humanise the victims and survivors of the Pahalgam massacre, ensuring that their sacrifices are remembered.

Following the attack, the Indian Army took to X and posted, “#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!”

IAF targets terror camps of Jaish, Lashkar, and Hizbul Mujahideen

Terror headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted, with the Indian Air Force conducting night raids on nine hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Among the precise targets hit were the Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Other targets included the Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala, and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad, all associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Additionally, Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen, were also hit.

Of the nine targets, four were located in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

