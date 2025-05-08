Tom Brady reveals major parenting error after Gisele Bündchen divorce: ‘There’s some things…’

Tom Brady is opening up about a major parenting error he made following his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast on Tuesday, the former NFL star admitted that his viral 2024 Netflix roast was a major “f**k up” as a parent. Tom Brady admits he made a major parenting error after Gisele Bundchen divorce

The 47-year-old told host Logan Paul that his kids were not happy with the obscene jokes, especially the ones surrounding their mothers.“What was the point of that?” he recalled them asking after the special aired. Brady shares 17-year-old son Jack with Bridget Moynahan and son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with Bündchen.

Brady further shared that knowing it was “tough” on his children felt like “a stake through the heart.” “There’s some things as a parent you f**k up,” he went on, adding, “And you don’t realize until after. Like, ugh.” This is not the first time that the former quarterback has addressed The Roast of Tom Brady.

In May 2024, he echoed similar sentiments on the Pivot podcast, saying that he “didn't like the way that” the jokes “affected [his] kids.” But at the time, Brady clarified that the error in his judgment would make him a “better” father. “You don’t see the full picture all of the time. It’s a good lesson for me,” he shared.

“It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” Brady further explained.