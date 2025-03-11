Gisele Bündchen is ‘loving’ life with Joaquim Valente after living in Tom Brady's ‘shadow’ for years: Report

Gisele Bündchen felt like she was living in Tom Brady's “shadow” during their 13-year marriage, according to a Page Six report. The 44-year-old supermodel feels “freer” with Joaquim Valente, whom she began dating in 2023, just months after her divorce from the NFL star. Gisele Bundchen reportedly felt like she was living in Tom Brady's 'shadow' during their years-long marriage(Instagram/ Gisele Bundchen)

Gisele Bündchen feels ‘freer’ after divorce from Tom Brady

The Victoria's Secret alum “felt like she lived in Tom [Brady’s] shadow for a long time,” an insider revealed to the outlet. Bündchen was married to the 47-year-old quarterback from 2009 to 2022.

The insider shared that despite her ordeal, the model is “grateful for what she had” with Brady and is “blessed for their children.” The former couple share son, Benjamin, 15, and daughter, Vivian, 12.

While Brady is also father to 17-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, Bündchen recently became a mom-of-three after welcoming son River with Valente in February.

According to the insider, Bündchen “feels freer” with her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend. The pair was recently spotted cosying up on a yacht in Miami, Florida. The outing marked their first since welcoming their first child together.

Bündchen is “absolutely loving this new chapter,” according to the insider. During her relaxing Sunday outing, the model was photographed kissing Valente while basking in the sun.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, the fashion icon sported a grey bikini top and white bottoms. Meanwhile, Valente donned black swim trunks. Bündchen and Brady's daughter was also spotted sunbathing on the boat, while their teenage son did not appear to be present.

According to a previous Page Six report, Brady was “stunned” to learn about his ex-wife's pregnancy. “Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim, but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” a source told the outlet.