Tom Brady and Irina Shayk to give love another shot as their ‘spark’ is 'back'?

After Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s fling in 2023 came to an end, rumours are swirling that the two have rekindled their connection and are giving their relationship another shot. A source revealed to Life & Style, that this time around, they might be ready to make it last. After a short-lived romance in 2023, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk may be giving their relationship another chance.(Getty Images)

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk reconnecting?

A source reported to Life & Style, “The timing was off before. Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together. Now, they’re both in better head spaces.” The insider noted that despite their romance ending in 2023, the two “never stopped caring about one another,” adding, “whatever spark they had two years ago is back."

Another source alleged to the media outlet that “Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to seeing where things go."

Brady and Shayk first sparked dating rumours in the summer of 2023 after meeting at Joe Nahmad’s wedding in Sardinia, Italy. At the time, a source claimed to OK! Magazine, “The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom. She made the first move and pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!"

Brady and Shayk parted ways

Brady and Shayk’s brief romance came to an end in October 2023 after just a few months of dating. Shayk, who shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, with her ex-partner Bradley Cooper, and Brady, who finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, are both adjusting to life as single parents. While their relationship didn’t last long, it seems that there may still be a spark between the two.

The quarterback recently shared a cryptic note about relationships after Bündchen announced the birth of her newborn baby boy with Joaquim Valente in February. The quote posted by Brady read, “I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend.”