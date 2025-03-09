Chris Hemsworth ditches wedding ring fueling rumours of marriage troubles with Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth was recently spotted enjoying a day at the beach near his luxurious Australian mansion, but it was not just the stunning views that caught his attention – the absence of his signature wedding band raised eyebrows. This has sparked speculation among close friends and fans alike about the status of his marriage to Elsa Pataky, especially after the actress opened up about struggles in their relationship. Chris Hemsworth was spotted without his wedding ring, igniting speculation about his marriage to Elsa Pataky. ((Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP))

Hemsworth spotted without his wedding ring

Last week, Hemsworth was spotted at Byron Bay in Australia where many were focused on his physique, however, those close to the actor noticed him without his wedding ring. The 41-year-old is always spotted with the platinum wedding band embedded with polished black gems.

A source told Radar Online, “He nearly always wears his wedding band and there has been a lot of speculation among his circle about the state of his marriage after Elsa's telling comments."

His decision to ditch the ring while enjoying his day at the beach with one of his twin sons has raised eyebrows about his marriage with Pataky. Notably, he spotted another ring instead of the silver band on his middle finger.

Marriage woes between Hemsworth and Pataky

The Thor actor’s appearance without his wedding ring comes after Pataky last year mentioned the “ups and downs” of their marriage. The two got married in 2010 and share three children from their marriage. She told Hola! Spain, “It’s not easy.” Speculation about the couple’s relationship intensified after it was revealed that Hemsworth and Pataky had been spending significant time apart, as reported by Radar Online.

In December 2023, The Avengers actor was notably absent when it came time to decorate the family’s Christmas tree, and the couple’s separate vacations raised further questions. Pataky took a trip to Japan with their sons in October, while he travelled to Iceland with their daughter. Their time apart continued in November when the 48-year-old attended an awards ceremony in Spain, while Hemsworth headed to Abu Dhabi with his brothers.