Bill Maher takes aim at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ‘surprisingly’ long romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have now been dating for almost a year and a half, which has surprised many, including Bill Maher. On Friday's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian made a joke about how long their relationship has lasted, pointing out Swift's history of shorter flings. Bill Maher joked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship lasting over a year, noting her past short flings. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Bill Maher takes a dig at Swift-Kelce’s long relationship

During the episode, Maher said, “This world is so upside down now. It took [President] Trump three weeks to break up with Ukraine and Mexico and Canada, but Taylor Swift has had the same boyfriend for over a year,” as reported by Fox News. The comedian killed to birds with one stone as he criticised Trump’s diplomatic policies while also taunting the singer's short flings over the years.

The Lover singer’s relationship with Kelce is her second-longest relationship after she dates actor Joe Alwyn. Alwyn and Swift dates from May 2017 to April 2023 while her relationship with the tight-end player is believed to have begun in July 2023. Her romance with Calvin Harris also lasted over a year, beginning from March 2015 to May 2016.

Taylor Swift’s dating history

Before dating Kelce, Swift had a history of short-lived relationships. She was with singer Matty Healy for just a month in 2023, and in 2016, she dated actor Tom Hiddleston for about five months. The Bad Blood also had brief romances with Harry Styles, from November 2012 to January 2013, and actor Jake Gyllenhaal in late 2010.

Earlier that year, she ended relationships with musician John Mayer and actor Taylor Lautner, both of which had been brief. Swift's first high-profile relationship was with Joe Jonas, lasting from July to October 2008.

The relationship between Swift and Kelce became a major talking point in the fall of 2023, dominating sports headlines. Her frequent appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games drew massive attention, with her presence often taking centre stage during broadcasts and sparking widespread discussion on social media.

However, she also pissed off some longstanding fans of the NFL as she was booed at the Super Bowl 2025 where she made an appearance to support her boyfriend playing for Kanas City Chiefs who lost the game.