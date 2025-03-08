Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez leaves him 'happier than in years' as he grows closer to...

Ben Affleck is reportedly feeling happier than he has in years following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, which was finalised two months ago. A source told Page Six, that the Oscar-winning actor is “in a much better mood” and is “excited” about the new chapter in his life. Ben Affleck is reportedly feeling happier after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, finalised two months ago.(REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo)

Also Read: Will Smith's career in crisis as a ‘long-tail consequence’ of slap incident at Oscars 2022: Report

Affleck is ‘happier than ever’ after divorce from Jennifer Lopez

The insider revealed, that following the settlement of the divorce two months ago, Affleck is “happier than he’s been in years.” The source shared with the media outlet, “Ben hasn’t been in regular contact with Jennifer since their divorce unless it revolves around their kids’ school functions.” They also added that the actor “has no hard feelings for Jennifer but he would rather keep things at a distance.”

In addition, the source shared that Affleck “doesn’t really see a point in remaining close friends” with the On The Floor singer. The Batman actor and Lopez's relationship has had a long and tumultuous history. They first began dating in 2002 after working together on the set of Gigli, getting engaged later that year before splitting in 2004. After rekindling their romance, the couple got engaged again in 2021 and married in a private ceremony in Georgia in August 2022, following their Las Vegas elopement.

However, just two years later, Lopez filed for divorce on the anniversary of their wedding. Prior to his marriage to the singer-songwriter, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Also Read: Ben Affleck is ‘ghosting’ Jennifer Lopez ‘lately’: Here's why

Are Jennifer Garner and Affleck growing closer?

Garner and Affleck were spotted laughing together while they celebrated Samuel’s birthday. The two were spotted enjoying a fun day together at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California, where the actor affectionately grabbed the actress around the waist as she aimed her paintball gun at a target.

They shared a playful moment, with Affleck pulling Garner in close, and she seemed to embrace the gesture. The former couple appeared relaxed and comfortable as they laughed and chatted closely while participating in the paintball activities, as reported by Page Six.