Ben Affleck is ‘ghosting’ Jennifer Lopez ‘lately’: Here's why

Ben Affleck is reportedly avoiding calls and messages from his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, after becoming frustrated with her subtle jabs at him on social media. Sources reveal that Affleck's decision to distance himself comes as he grows closer to his former wife, Jennifer Garner, sparking further tension between the two exes. Frustrated by Jennifer Lopez's social media posts, Ben Affleck is reportedly ghosting her. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez now doubts if Ben Affleck cheated on her with Jennifer Garner

Affleck is annoyed by J.Lo's social media posts

Insiders claimed to Radar Online that Affleck was irritated when Lopez, posted a message on Instagram last month on Valentine’s Day, telling her fans that "self-love don’t cost a thing." Many believed the post was a subtle jab aimed at her ex-husband, further fueling tensions between them.

The insider told the media outlet, “Ben's really trying to be the understanding ex, but come on... J.Lo is a total celebrity, and he knows the pressure’s on for her to spill some tea about their relationship eventually.” The source continued, “But what really grinds his gears? It’s those sneaky little social media posts of hers that seem to just dangle hints about their old romance, knowing full well that everyone’s gonna jump to conclusions and connect the dots back to him. Honestly, he wishes she’d just keep it private and talk to someone in her inner circle instead of playing coy with her fans.”

They explained, “It’s super annoying because she doesn’t even mention his name outright, insisting it wasn’t her intention to make waves. But that doesn’t fly with him—he’s seriously over it. Their whole dynamic really highlights why they just aren’t a good fit anymore.”

Also Read: Sam Bankman-Fried reveals Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was 'kind to me’ in prison

Affleck is 'dodging' Lopez's messages and calls

The source added, “Ben would love to act shocked about Jen’s whole play-the-victim act and flaunting her single status, but surprise, surprise—he's not. Deep down, he knows she thrives on validation, and guess what? She’s not getting it from him. He’s been pulling back big time, dodging her messages and kind of ghosting her lately. It seems like he’s trying to slide into this new low-key vibe where they barely interact. He’d be down to revive some kind of friendship, but let’s be real, that seems pretty far-fetched right now. It’s clear that J.Lo still feels totally wronged in all of this drama.”

The two officially got divorced on February 20, 2025, regaining their single status.