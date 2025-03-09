Karla Sofia Gascon reveals struggle with 'dark thoughts' after tweet controversy

Karla Sofia Gascon recently opened up about the toll that a controversy surrounding her past tweets has taken on her mental health. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, the Emilia Perez star discussed the emotional struggles she has faced following the resurfacing of alleged offensive social media posts, shedding light on the personal impact of the public scrutiny. Amid backlash from resurfaced tweets, Karla Sofia Gascon opened up about her mental health struggles.((Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP))

Gascon reveals her mental health struggles amid the tweet controversy

Gascon alleged that “In this last episode, the most talked about and most exposed of my life, several fake accounts were created in my name to add to the pain and confusion.” She continued, “Absurd and even delirious accusations were thrown at me, which deeply hurt my spirit. Things escalated to a point, and so quickly, that I couldn’t even breathe. Amid this unexpected, devastating storm, there have been moments when the pain has been so overwhelming that I contemplated the unthinkable. I harboured darker thoughts than those I considered in some of my previous, no less intimate and personal struggles.”

The 52-year-old added “Now that the storm is calming down a bit” she can “start seeing clearly what I have learned” from the “dark moment” of her life.

She told the media outlet, “Fortunately, I have kept my one inch of sanity to see the light at the end of this tunnel of hate and understand that I must be and do better, and correct my past faults, without engaging in more darkness. Otherwise, if I play their game, and reciprocate and amplify all that hate others project on me, I will get lost; I will never move forward, and I won’t be able to keep helping others still stuck in the storm.”

Gascon apologises again for her past tweets

The Emilia Perez actor apologised to “all I have offended at any point in my life and throughout my journey.” She “humbly” requested everyone’s forgiveness and promised to “commit to continuing to learn and listen, so as not to make the same mistakes in the future.”

Gascon added, “Only through understanding, compassion, forgiveness, and empathy can we build a world where difference is not synonymous with condemnation, but with richness. A world where we can learn and grow as we go. A world where we can all put our shields aside and be ourselves.”

The actor made history as the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. However, her career took a hit after controversial tweets from her past resurfaced in January 2023. The posts, which included offensive remarks about Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the 2021 Academy Awards, sparked backlash and significantly impacted her awards season campaign, as reported by Page Six.