Smackdown: Logan Paul enters to John Cena's music, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's reactions go viral

Trolling John Cena seemed to have been the day's theme at the WWE SmackDown in Toronto. On February 28, not only did Logan Paul fake the World Wrestling Entertainment legend-turned-actor's entrance, but Drew McIntyre also promised to “bury John at Elimination Chamber.” Drew McIntyre and CM Punk react to Logan Paul walking out to John Cena's signature music on February 28. (X )

Rogers Centre is all set to host the WWE's Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, March 1. Superstars like The Rock and John Cena, who announced last year that he is retiring from professional wrestling in 2025, are ready to brave the competition again, with about 30,000 fans packing the Toronto venue.

However, before one of the wrestler-turned-actor's final matches, others threw dirt at Cena despite committing over two decades of his life to the ring.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre not having any of Logan Paul's drama

Logan Paul's stunt turned the momentum around. With Cena's signature tune playing in the arena, all eyes turned to the curtain, but ultimately The Maverick's surprise entry left the anchors chortling. Meanwhile, boos erupted on the other side. While Paul appeared to enjoy every second, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre weren't having any of it. Things almost got physical until they didn't, and the action was saved for the next day.

Drew McIntyre goes off on John Cena, warns him about the Elimination Chamber

With CM Punk calling out John Cena for not being there for his retirement tour and McIntryre cutting off a video package honouring The Champ, Friday was high on Mr P hate. Not holding back, Drew mocked Cena, “I can see you. You're a hypocrite.” Taking more shots at the beloved star, the Scottish wrestler sounded off, “We're not doing this ‘Please love me, remember me how I was, not how I am BS.’"

“John, you either die a hero or see yourself become the hypocrite,” he went on. Sending out a hefty message to Cena, McIntyre said that he was no longer “scared” of him anymore. Declaring war on The Champ, he warned the DC Studios actor “I am gonna BURY you.”

Watch McIntyre rip apart John Cena's ‘ego trips’:

Ahead of WWE's grand event in April, the Elimination Chamber 2025 will go live on Saturday, March 1, at 7 pm ET. The preshow event begins at 5 pm ET. Fortunately, fans sitting at home tune into the rumbling tension via Peacock and Netflix (select regions). The preshow will also be available to watch on WWE's SNS feeds, including YouTube.

As part of the men's Elimination Chamber match, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul are all up in competition to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, per USA Today.