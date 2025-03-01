Reba McEntire has not passed away: Death hoax debunked

Beware of fake news! Legendary American country singer Reba McEntire is not actually dead, contrary to what Facebook may have you believe. Singer Reba McEntire is well and alive, contrary to the fake news of her death. (Instagram / @reba)

Here's the post that's got country music fans all twisted:

Earlier this week, a series of Facebook posts fuelled the false reports of Reba’s passing. One of them was shared by Ferriola Ohm Marie and Lovely Tips, who plugged a blog post from American-Info.com titled, “15 minutes ago / Family announced the sad news of Legend singer Reba McEntire / Farewell in tears.” Celebrity death hoaxes are nothing out of the ordinary. However, with some Facebook users regurgitating the lies, Reba’s fans took a spin for the worse.

Published on February 26, 2025, the American-Info.com story pushes old false claims for new, saying that the country music star died in an aeroplane crash in 1991 while performing along with seven other band members and her tour manager.

Country star posting on her Instagram despite the 'death news'

Reba has been happily updating her Instagram with info on her NBC sitcom Happy's Place even after the “death news” popped up. Last week, Variety reported that the multi-cam comedy had been renewed for Season 2. So if anything, we are about to see only more of McEntire on TV.

Country star Reba McEntire's death hoax debunked

Although it is true that the country superstar lost her band members and tour managers to the reported tragic plane crash in 1991. The accident took place after a concert as the others flew on ahead for the next performance on their schedule. Meanwhile, McEntire, her husband and manager Narvel Blackstock and her stylist, Sandi Spika, stayed overnight in San Diego, per TasteofCountry.

In 2018, the beloved artist again took to her Instagram feed to remember her “Friends forever.” “I know Suzy and Joe join me in saying we miss you guys and still love you with all our hearts! 27 year...seems like yesterday. #musicinheaven #lovealways❤️” she captioned the post shared alongside pictures of the dearly departed.

Reba McEntire also became a victim of false death reports in the past

This isn’t the first time McEntire’s name has been dragged through such cruel mentions. Years ago, when the country star previously fell victim to a death hoax on X/Twitter, people kept peddling lies that she had fallen off a mountain and died somewhere near Austria.

Reba shut down the rumours during an appearance on The Talk. “First time I heard of it my sister called me, my older sister Alice, and she said her son, Trevor, called her, just crying. And he said, ‘Ma is Ba OK?’ Because they call me Ba. And Alice said, ‘Well I guess, why?’ And he said, ‘Well I just walked into a Get-n-Go (a convenience store) and these people were going, ‘Oh my god she died, she fell off a mountain,” she said at the time.

“And he was paying for his gas and then they said, ‘Oh man I just saw her in concert not too long ago.’ And he went, ‘Who you talking about?’ And they said, ‘Reba McEntire just got killed.’ He was devastated. He calls Alice just balling. And she said, ‘I’ll find out immediately.’ She called me and I said, ‘No I’m fine.’ And I had to walk him off the ledge.”

The Oklahoma native also responded to fans’ concerns back in 2012 via social media. “There is a rumour going around that I died after falling off a mountain in Austria yesterday while shooting a movie. While I would love to be shooting a movie in Austria, I definitely did not fall off a mountain! Nor am I dead! I am alive and kicking!!! Most of you know this already because I've been giving you daily accounts of Shelby's race. Oh well. Have a great day,” she wrote on her Facebook page. This is a developing post. We are updating with more info.