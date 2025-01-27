Billy Ray Cyrus’ shocking response to son Trace’s tragic plea: Country singer threatens to take legal action over help

Billy Ray Cyrus has recently been the focus of growing concern from fans and family. It all started when a few days ago, Trace Cyrus, his son and former Metro Station member, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and concerning message about his father’s well-being. Trace expressed deep worry, saying that Billy Ray is “not healthy” and that “everyone is noticing it”. In his post, Trace wrote, “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.” His plea for his father to seek help comes after Billy Ray’s horrifying performance at Donald Trump’s inaugural ball, although Trace did not specifically reference that event. In his message, Trace shared the pain of seeing his father push away those who care about him. “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away,” he said, mentioning his sisters Miley, Noah, and Brandi Cyrus. “Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better.” Billy Ray Cyrus with son Trace

Things took a turn for the worse when, in another Instagram post, Trace revealed that Billy Ray allegedly took legal action against him for encouraging him to get help. His post said, “Dad, my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”

Billy Ray’s relationship with his family has long been troubled, ever since his 2022 divorce from Tish Cyrus and subsequent marriage to singer Firerose reportedly causing a rift. The internet has overwhelmingly sided with Trace, with fans offering an outpouring of support for his candid words. One comment read, “Comments are insane. This is a child crying out for their parent. Would you all not do the same if you were in a similar situation? Sometimes a grand gesture of telling your family member 'I love you, I'm worried about your well-being' is needed. Clearly, he’s exhausted all means possible of reaching out to him directly/privately.” Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “As a long time fan of your dad, you are NOT wrong. You said what the entire fan base is thinking.” A third comment read, “You wrote a beautiful message. It was coming from a place of love and concern. Hopefully, one day he will be able to see that through the fog of a mess he is currently in.”

A while ago when Miley spoke to David Letterman about her parents’ divorce she said, “Honestly, my mom is my hero. My father — I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. There is a map of what to do and what not to do. And he’s guided me on both.” It remains to be seen what the other Cyrus siblings think of this behaviour.