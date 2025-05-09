Menu Explore
Is Tom Cruise about to receive a knighthood from the Crown? Here's what we know

ByBhavika Rathore
May 09, 2025 06:46 AM IST

Reports suggest Tom Cruise may soon receive a knighthood for his significant contributions to cinema.

Tom Cruise's illustrious career has garnered numerous accolades, reflecting his significant contributions to the film industry and beyond. He is reportedly set to receive a knighthood for his contributions to the film industry and his decades-long career as one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars. 

Tom Cruise's notable career reportedly may soon be recognised with a knighthood, expected next month. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)(AFP)
Tom Cruise's notable career reportedly may soon be recognised with a knighthood, expected next month. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: 2025 Austin City Limits Festival lineup revealed: Doja Cat, Hozier, and more– See full list

Tom Cruise reportedly expects knighthood soon

Sources close to the issue told Daily Mail that “Cruise's team have been sounded out” about the possibility of the actor receiving knighthood soon. The sources believe that the honour comes his way as soon as next month, aligned with King Charles' 62nd birthday. In case he makes it to the next honours list,  one can expect to see him alongside his good friend, David Beckham, for a trip to the palace, as the latter is also expected to head in the same direction. 

It is also to be noted that this is the only title that non-British citizens are eligible for from the Crown.

Also Read: Overwhelmed Tom Cruise fan steps on his shoe, Mission Impossible star’s wholesome reaction can’t be missed. Watch

Is Cruise the first to receive knighthood?

The 62-year-old is not the first American to receive the honour from the palace despite his excellent work. Previously, the honour was bestowed upon Steven Spielberg, Angelina Jolie, and Bill Gates by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The title of honorary knight or damehood was a direct gift from the sovereign to the individuals. 

Moreover, Cruise is set to receive the British Film Institute (BFI) Fellowship on Monday, an honour recognising his significant contributions to UK cinema. This accolade places him alongside British-American director Christopher Nolan, who was similarly honoured just a month before being knighted by King Charles III. Nolan, renowned for his work on films like Oppenheimer, Inception, and The Dark Knight trilogy, received the BFI Fellowship in February 2024, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Shortly thereafter, he was knighted for his exceptional impact on the film industry. Thus, suggesting that the actor might be in line to receive knighthood soon. 

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Is Tom Cruise about to receive a knighthood from the Crown? Here's what we know
