Overwhelmed Tom Cruise fan steps on his shoe, Mission Impossible star’s wholesome reaction can’t be missed. Watch

Tom Cruise is busy promoting the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The star made a return to Korea to promote the film, and interacted with eager fans during his stop at Seoul. While interacting with fans, one of them accidentally stepped on his shoe and instantly apologised. However the star did not seem to mind at all, instead saying that it was his ‘pleasure’ that she stepped on his shoe. (Also read: World's richest actor is a 77-yr-old with no film in years but $1.49B wealth; beat Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh, Dwayne Johnson) Tom Cruise poses for a photo during a red carpet event for the film Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning in Seoul. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)(AFP)

Tom reacts as fan steps on his shoe

In a video that was posted by a female fan of the actor on Instagram, Tom was seen interacting with her with a smile. The fan had accidentally stepped on his shoe during the event and apologized to him immediately. Tom replied saying, “You don't have to apologize! It is my pleasure that you stepped on my shoe! You do not have to apologize one bit!” Tom's chivalrous response surprised the fan who was heard giggling and thanking him.

In another video, Tom was seen signing an autograph for the fan, who was visibly overcome with emotion upon meeting her favourite star. Tom was heard saying ‘I love you,’ back to the fan and even shook her hands. He also posed for a selfie with the fan.

About The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theatres in India on May 17, 2025, ahead of its worldwide release. A few days ago, the makers announced that the highly anticipated film will hit theatres in India on May 17, six days ahead of schedule. It was earlier scheduled to release on May 23.

Apart from Tom, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. It is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.