2025 Austin City Limits Festival lineup revealed: Doja Cat, Hozier, and more– See full list

The official lineup for the 2025 Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival has been revealed, promising an eclectic mix of chart-topping artists, emerging talent, and fan-favorite veterans. Taking place over two weekends—October 3–5 and October 10–12—at Austin’s Zilker Park, the festival is gearing up for another massive turnout, as reported by Rolling Stone. The 2025 Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival will feature a diverse range of chart-topping performers, up-and-coming musicians, and beloved veterans.(AP/representative )

Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated headliners performing at ACL Fest 2025:

Headliners

Doja Cat – A genre-defying artist known for her viral hits, bold visuals, and unpredictable live performances. She’s expected to bring high-energy choreography and a dynamic stage presence, as reported by The Austin Chronicle.

Sabrina Carpenter – The pop singer-songwriter has seen a meteoric rise with her recent hits, known for catchy hooks and confident, theatrical shows. This will be her first time headlining ACL.

Hozier – Famed for soulful ballads like Take Me to Church, the Irish singer-songwriter offers powerful vocals and poetic songwriting that blend rock, blues, and folk.

Luke Combs – A leading figure in modern country music, Combs delivers emotionally driven anthems and crowd-pleasing performances that resonate across genres.

The Strokes – The indie rock pioneers are expected to draw nostalgic fans with their iconic early 2000s hits and raw, guitar-driven energy.

Doechii – A rising star in hip-hop and R&B, Doechii brings fierce lyricism and genre experimentation, positioning her as one of the most exciting new voices in music.

Other notable acts

While the full lineup includes dozens of artists across nine stages, fans can also expect performances from:

Dominic Fike – A multi-instrumentalist blending rock, pop, and hip-hop influences.

Teddy Swims – Known for his powerful voice and genre-blending style.

Two Door Cinema Club – Energetic indie rock veterans from Northern Ireland.

Carin León – A leading figure in regional Mexican music, bringing Latin flair to the fest.

Renee Rapp – Pop newcomer gaining attention for her vocal strength and theatrical background.

Ticket options

ACL Fest offers multiple pass options:

General Admission (GA) – Access to all stages and festival amenities.

GA+ – Extra perks like private lounges and upgraded restrooms.

VIP & Platinum – Premium viewing areas, exclusive lounges, and gourmet dining.

Y’all Access – A luxury pass priced at $27,000, offering artist village access, concierge service, and more.

With an audience that spans generations and genres, ACL Fest 2025 is shaping up to be a showcase of both musical innovation and mainstream appeal. Fans planning to attend are advised to book early, as demand for passes and local accommodations is expected to be high.