Karthik Subbaraj wants to make an ‘indie film for film festivals’ after Suriya's Retro: ‘Want to see the other side’

Director Karthik Subbaraj recently spoke about his most recent film, Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed that he has wanted to make an independent film since Jigarthanda Double X (2023), so that might be his next project. (Also Read: ‘I stopped looking at reviews as they’re no longer authentic’: Retro director Karthik Subbaraj) Director Karthik Subbaraj's latest release was Retro starring Suriya.

Karthik Subbaraj wants to make an indie film

Karthik was asked what’s next for him after Retro, and he revealed his dream of making a film that does the rounds at film festivals. He said, “After Double X itself, I thought I should make an indie film and send it to festivals. And then after a year or something, release it in the theatre. So, I have a script ready for it. But then, Retro happened. Now I’m thinking maybe I should do that.”

When asked why he wants to venture into indie filmmaking, Karthik stated that it’s because he ‘wants to do it’. When prodded if it’s because he can deliver what he intends to without any box office pressure, he agreed and said, “This film (Retro), I’m telling it in a way I want, but it has some responsibilities to fulfil because of the budget, it demands such a budget because it has a big star. That film is a very small-budget film, with a new artist. It doesn’t need a star. I just want to make it to see the other side. So, it might be my next.”

Karthik Subbaraj’s filmography

Since his debut with the 2012 Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Pizza, Karthik has delivered mixed-genre films that might receive polarising reviews but leave a mark on the audience. His next film, Jigarthanda, in 2014, only solidified that. Since then, he has made films like Iravi, Petta, and Mahaan. His most recent film, Retro, released in theatres on May 1 and collected ₹78 crore worldwide in five days, according to Sacnilk.