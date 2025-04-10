Tabu joins forces with Vijay Sethupathi in pan-India film with Puri Jagannadh

Bollywood star Tabu is set to feature alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming film from Puri Jagannadh. The filmmaker is also producing the film through his banner Puri Connects alongside his frequent collaborator Charmme Kaur. (Also read: Tabu's team slams demeaning articles carrying false statement from her: ‘Serious breach of ethics’) Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly start shooting in June this year.

Production banner shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle on Thursday. The picture featured Tabu alongside Jagannadh and Kaur. The post read, "She’s electric. She’s explosive . She’s THE TABU. Team #PuriSethupathi Proudly Welcomes THE GEM OF INDIAN CINEMA, Actress @tabutiful on-board for a ROLE as DYNAMIC as her presence. A #PuriJagannadh Film Starring Makkalselvan @actorvijaysepthupathi . Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmekaur in @puriconnects. @vish_666."

It is a pan-India film

The film was announced on the occasion of Ugadi on March 30. Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh announced the film starring Vijay Sethupathi on his social media handle. It will be a pan-India film which will have a multi-language release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

In the caption, he gave details about the film, the shoot dates and more, stating, “On this auspicious day of #Ugadi ✨🙏🏻 Embarking on an electrifying new chapter with a sensational collaboration 🔥 Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh and powerhouse performer, Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl join forces for a MASTERPIECE IN ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES ❤️‍🔥 Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmeofficial in @puriconnects💥💥 Shoot starts this JUNE 🤘🏻 #PuriSethupathi rolling out soon with EXCITING UPDATES"

The shooting of the film is slated to begin in June.

Tabu and Vijay's projects

Tabu, who was last seen in Dune: Prophecy, will next star in horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi while the music will be given by Pritam. The film is expected to release next year.

In 2024, Vijay starred in three films. He began the year with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which was also shot in Hindi and starred Katrina Kaif. His 50th film, Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and co-starring Anurag Kashyap. He ended the year with Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 with Manju Warrier as his co-star. Vijay's upcoming films include Ace, Train and an yet to be titled with filmmaker Pandiraj.