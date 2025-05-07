Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez have hired Grammy-winning artists to perform at their wedding: Report

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have hired two Grammy-winning artists to perform at their lavish wedding, according to a Daily Mail report. The Amazon founder and his 55-year-old fiancée will exchange vows in an extravagant ceremony in Venice, Italy, in June. Executive Chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos (R) and US author Lauren Sanchez attend the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Two Grammy winners to perform at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding: Report

The highly anticipated wedding has stirred the internet, with viral speculations and reports about their star-studded guest list, Bezos' wedding gift to Sanchez, and now the musical acts. An insider told the outlet on Tuesday that the famous couple has booked Lady Gaga and Elton John for their big day.

“Lauren wanted some big talent to sing for them and it just doesn’t get any bigger than Gaga and Elton,” the source said, adding that the two artists were content with the invite as they are “good friends and were happy to do it together.” However, a Page Six source denied the claim, insisting that an overseas wedding is “not even on Gaga's calendar.”

The report comes after Sanchez gave her fans a sneak peek inside her and Bezos' $165 million luxury home in Los Angeles. Following the release of her book, The Fly Who Flew, the former journalist took to Instagram to share a video of her writing space.

“A little peek into the space where my words come to life. Everyone’s writing process is unique…there’s no right or wrong, just whatever works for you. I’d love to hear about yours,” Sanchez captioned the video, which shows a white desk with a pink countertop and a light pink chair set up by a glass door.