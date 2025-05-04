‘Where my words come to life’: Lauren Sanchez shares peek into her writing centre at her and Jeff Bezos' LA home | Watch

Lauren Sanchez has shared a sneak peek into her writing centre inside her and Jeff Bezos' $165 million Los Angeles home. Following the release of her children's book, ‘The Fly Who Flew,’ the former journalist shared a video on Instagram to show fans the place where her "words come to life.” Lauren Sanchez shares peek into her writing centre at her LA home (laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

Sanchez’s writing space includes a white desk with a pink countertop and light pink chair. This is placed in front of a window looking out onto the lush landscaping.

The walls of the room are painted a royal blue, with pictures of Sanchez and her loved ones decorating it. As seen in shots of the creativity room, the dresser countertop matches the blue ceiling.

‘The space where my words come to life’

Sanchez's Instagram video is captioned, “A little peek into the space where my words come to life. Everyone’s writing process is unique…there’s no right or wrong, just whatever works for you. I’d love to hear about yours.”

"I'm taking you to where I write almost every day," Sanchez said in the video. "When I was a reporter in a newsroom, it was just packed with people, and you had to write with all this commotion going on, and I got really used to it and I love it, and sometimes I do go somewhere like a coffee shop to write.”

She added, "But I've had a little writer's block with the second book, and I noticed that if I have a really calm, peaceful place, that I'm able to let all my ideas float through me easier than I could in a group. So, I'm really curious. I think everyone writes differently, whether you're writing an Instagram post or you're writing a children's book, or you're writing a novel, a document for work. ... What's your process to write?"

Sanchez is set to marry Bezos in Venice, Italy, in June. Bezos spent $165 million for David Geffen's Los Angeles mansion in 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal. The nine-acre property is known as the Warner Estate, as had been built for Jack Warner, the late former president of Warner Bros.