Lauren Sanchez recalls marriage joke she made with Jeff Bezos before Blue Origin flight: 'If you don't want to marry…'

Lauren Sanchez is reflecting on her emotional — and historic — journey to space, and she’s not above cracking a joke about how she landed the seat. Shortly after returning from Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission, the company’s first all-female flight, the 55-year-old pilot and broadcaster opened up to journalist Charissa Thompson about the experience. Laura Sanchez jokes about her fiancé Jeff Bezos and expresses gratitude for the trip. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Katy Perry's heart-touching reaction after coming back to Earth from space goes viral

Sanchez shares her joke with Jeff Bezos about her space trip

Fighting back tears, Sanchez recalled her final moments with fiancé Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin, before liftoff aboard the New Shepard rocket. Before breaking into a laugh, she shared, “Seeing Jeff before I left, I just went, 'Oof,' Like, you know, I had to come back — I mean, we're getting married. If I didn't come back, that would be a bummer for me."

Thompson went ahead to share Sanchez’s joke from before, “Only you, by the way, would say this to me. You said, 'Jeff, if you don't want to marry me, you don't have to send me to space,” Sanchez broke into laugh and added, “You don't have to send me to space!" as reported by People.

Sánchez is likely turning her focus to wedding planning. Last month, it was reported by the media outlet that she and Bezos, had officially sent out invitations for their upcoming nuptials. According to Page Six, the couple is set to wed this summer in Italy, with previous reports hinting at a lavish ceremony aboard their $500 million superyacht, Koru, possibly off the coast of Venice in June.

Also Read: Did Katy Perry find entire American Idol experience suffocating? Here's why pop star refusing to return to show

Sanchez shares her space experience

Sanchez expressed the range of emotions she went through in her eight-minute trip to space. Singer Katy Perry, TV personality Gayle King and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen accompanied her on the spacecraft. She told Thompson, “It was a feeling of joy and camaraderie. It was a feeling of gratefulness. It was a feeling of, 'We're doing this.’” She also shared what she saw from her trip to space as she described “Earth looked so … it was so quiet. It was just quiet."

Sanchez added that the experience surpassed all her expectations from this trip. She expressed, “ don't think you can describe it. It was quiet but also really alive. And you look at it, and you're like, 'We're all in this together.' All I could think about it is, 'We're so connected — more connected than you realize.’”