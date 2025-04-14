Did Katy Perry find entire American Idol experience suffocating? Here's why pop star refusing to return to show

Katy Perry, who exited “American Idol” in February 2024 to concentrate on her music, is apparently not planning to return due to its demanding schedule. The singer will embark on her Lifetimes global tour in April. Katy Perry has no plans to return to the show, according to insiders who talked to The US Sun(AP)

On Monday, Perry participated in Blue Origin's historic all-female space voyage with Lauren Sánchez and Gayle King. According to the “Dark Horse” hitmaker, it was her dream to enter the space. After returning to Earth, she kissed the ground, expressing her happiness of accomplishing a milestone.

The American singer has no plans to return to the show, according to insiders who talked to The US Sun. Explaining the reason behind her decision, they said the show's rigorous schedule allegedly conflicted with her artistic endeavors and long-term objectives.

Back then, Perry made her decision public when she appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, expressing her wish to put her music career back into the forefront.

“I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” she told Kimmel. “I love [American] Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat. I love the show so much but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

Also Read: Katy Perry's heart-touching reaction after coming back to Earth from space goes viral

Katy Perry's ‘suffocating’ experience at ‘American Idol’

Country music artist Carrie Underwood replaced Perry as the new judge. However, insiders claimed that Perry hasn't been watching the current season.

“Katy doesn't even watch the show, so she hasn't seen Carrie,” the insider stated.

“It was suffocating in a way due to being under the Disney contract and needing to film so many weeks of the year and having to answer to people she would not normally have to answer to,” the source told The Sun.

The pop star is relishing her musical comeback to the fullest, with the release of her new album “143” and her upcoming Lifetimes tour, which will be her first international concert since Witness in 2017.

With 84 shows scheduled across several continents, the tour will begin in Mexico City on April 23, 2025, and end in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2025.