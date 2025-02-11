Lauren Sánchez shares cryptic post days after criticism over Trump inauguration look, ‘Some years start with turbulence’

Lauren Sánchez has shared a cryptic message about a turbulent beginning to the new year. This comes after the Emmy-winning journalist came under fire for the outfit she wore to President Trump’s inauguration. Lauren Sánchez shares cryptic post days after criticism over Trump inauguration look (SHAWN THEW/Pool via REUTERS)

Sánchez shared a close-up selfie of herself in a helicopter on Instagram, with the caption, “Some years start with turbulence, but that’s just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Good to be back in the air…Here’s to flying farther than we ever imagined.”

Sánchez, 55, shared another post to her Instagram Story, writing, “The people with the best vibe are the ones who radiate peace. They intentionally heal their generational trauma and they are not interested in harming anyone. The energy in the room changes when they enter because they treat people with compassion.”

(laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

Sánchez provided no further context to her post, and did not specify what she was referring to.

When Lauren Sánchez was criticised for the outfit she wore to Donald Trump’s inauguration

Sánchez’s posts come days after she was criticised for wearing a white suit with a peekaboo bra to Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on January 20. She was seen sitting with her billionaire fiancé, Jeff Bezos, in a star-studded seating area.

Sánchez was later slammed by political commentator Megyn Kelly, who compared her to a hooker during an episode of her SiriusXM show. “The girls were out … I can see the middle of her boobs. I can see her underboob … this is absurd. She couldn’t even keep them covered up for a day,” Kelly said.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn described Sánchez’s outfit as “cute,” but said it was worn at the wrong place.

Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel defended Sánchez and her look. Taking to Instagram, Frankel said, “Why can’t Lauren Sánchez show a little cleavage at the inauguration? What does it matter? Who cares? She went to an event. She has boobs.”