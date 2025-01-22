Lauren Sanchez breaks silence as Whitney Cummings joins row over her ‘cheap’ inauguration outfit

Lauren Sanchez issued a silent yet stern response to Whitney Cummings after she poked fun at Jeff Bezos' fiancé's inauguration attire. Comedian Cummings, 42, assured her Instagram fans on Tuesday that she would not be critical of Lauren Sánchez, 55. for attending Trump's swearing-in ceremony donning a white pantsuit and a peekaboo lace bra.(Instagram)

Comedian Cummings, 42, assured her Instagram fans on Tuesday that she would not be critical of the 55-year-old for attending Trump's swearing-in ceremony donning a white pantsuit and a peekaboo lace bra.

“She is a businesswoman, and her decisions have gotten her this far,” Cummings stated. “I respect this woman’s judgment, alright? We all wish we had it, let’s be honest.”

“Look, this wouldn’t have been my outfit selection but also white lace is a scam,” the comedian captioned her video shared on Instagram.

Cummings mocks Sanchez's lingerie white lace

The actress explained, “I don't blame her,” even though she acknowledged that Sanchez's lingerie appeared “cheap”. “I blame white lace. … This is probably $1,000, like, Dolce and Gabbana.”

She went on to say, “But we've all done it.” “We’ve all bought, like, a cute white lace bra and you take your shirt off and … it always looks like you’ve been trafficked.”

Using the phrase “'Bachelor in Paradise' meets 'Love Is Blind' energy,” Cummings made mockery of “the fact that “it looks cute in a mirror but then in a photo no bueno.”

She even sent her “thoughts and prayers” to Bezos' fiancé, and concluded her post, stating: “She’s with the head of Amazon, and she looked like she got that top on Temu.”

Also Read: 'Get a good look, Costanza?'; Mark Zuckerberg’s reaction to Lauren Sanchez’s outfit makes Seinfeld memes go viral

Netizens react to Cummings' post

Reacting to the comedian's post, one of Sanchez's critics said, “Yeah she just needed a different top, I loved when they caught Zuck getting her twins out.”

“The only business decision she made was being the side piece to a billionaire,” another added.

Did Lauren Sanchez react to Cummings' post?

Amidst all the backlash and mockery, it seems that Sanchez is not affected by critics' opinions as she commented on Cummings's clip with a “heart emoji”, Page Six reported.

Bezos' girlfriend garnered media attention on Tuesday after “liking” encouraging remarks on her latest Instagram posts.

“Girl you ate that inaugural look, don't pay attention to no haters,” wrote one of her fans. “Only opinion that matters is your own and Jeff’s.”

Meanwhile, Sanchez has not responded to Christine Quinn's criticism of her “chesticles [being] hoisted” and Megyn Kelly's comparison of her to a “hooker” during Trump oath-taking ceremony.

However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's video seemingly gazing at Sanchez's chest went viral on social media. Despite facing flak, he “liked” a picture of her first ball outfit.