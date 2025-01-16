Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket on first test flight
Jan 16, 2025 12:56 PM IST
The flight is a significant achievement after the launch faced several delays due to weather conditions
Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Jeff Bezos, successfully launched its reusable New Glenn rocket on January 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, reported India Today.
This inaugural flight marks a significant achievement for the company following several delays due to weather conditions and technical challenges.
The New Glenn Rocket, which is 320 feet tall, is set to compete with SpaceX's Falcon 9 by demonstrating reusability, a key feature that helps reduce launch costs and enhance mission efficiency.
The mission, named NG-1, aimed to demonstrate the rocket's capabilities by placing the Blue Ring Pathfinder payload tug into orbit.
