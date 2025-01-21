'Get a good look, Costanza?'; Mark Zuckerberg’s reaction to Lauren Sanchez’s outfit makes Seinfeld memes go viral

Mark Zuckerberg has been linked to Seinfeld's George Costanza in a number of memes after the CEO of Meta seemed to glance at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sanchez's chest during Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. Viral clip shows Mark Zuckerberg looking down at Lauren Sanchez's chest.(AP/X)

The incident occurred when Sanchez and Zuckerberg were sitting next to each other in Washington, DC.

Sanchez's bold Alexander McQueen lingerie-inspired ensemble, which included a white blazer and wide-leg pants, drew a lot of attention. She chose to wear a matching white lace bra instead of a blouse.

The viral clip posted on X seemingly shows that 40-year-old Zuckerberg' was glancing at her cleavage during Trump's inauguration.

‘Zuck pulled a Costanza’: Internet Zuckerberg’s reaction to Lauren Sanchez’s outfit

Reacting to the viral video, several social media users have compared it to a vintage Seinfeld episode in which Jason Alexander's character, the unfortunate George Costanza, was charged with a similar infraction.

In "The Shoes," the sixteenth episode of Seinfeld season four, Costanza can be seen gazing at the NBC president's daughter, the role essayed by Denise Richards. However, he is caught red-handed by the president of NBC, who confronts him, saying: "Get a good look, Costanza?"

That specific remark has subsequently went viral on social media, with many people sharing the Seinfeld clip and memes.

“Zuck pulled a Costanza,” one X user quipped.

Social media users also compared the viral moment to sequences from From Dusk Till Dawn and Happy Gilmore.

Dave Portnoy, the creator of Barstool Sports, made reference to another Seinfeld character. “I still can’t get over Bezos wife going full Sue Ellen Mischke at the inauguration. Zuck was mystified,” he wrote.

Christine Quinn calls out Zuckerberg

Christine Quinn, who appeared on Selling Sunset for five seasons, was quick to comment on Bezos’s fiance's outfit , saying it wasn't the fit choice for the inauguration.

“Jeff Bezos’s wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit?” Quinn wrote on X. “Peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy… Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place.”

She ended her post with a sharp dig at Zuckerberg for seemingly glancing at Sanchez.

“And as for our favourite Lizardman, Mark Zuckerberg—his cold, dead eyes were locked on her cleavage like he was trying to program his next algorithm off it. W*F is going on America,” she concluded.