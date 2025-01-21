Trump border czar declares raids targeting illegal immigrants to kickstart today as President ‘revokes’ major ban on…

Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan announced that immigration officers will disperse throughout the United States on Tuesday morning to apprehend and deport unauthorised migrants. Trump border czar stated that the raids would be conducted across the nation but did not specify where they were going to happen.(AFP)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will begin performing their duties and more, Homan stated in an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday.

"They haven’t been able to do the job for the last four years, and now they’re going to start enforcing the law like there should be.

Trump border czar stated that the raids would be conducted across the nation but did not specify where they were going to happen or whether they would target “sanctuary cities” that have refused to collaborate with deportation authorities.

“They’re going to do it throughout the country. We have offices throughout the country, and every Ice officer is going to be out there and enforce the law starting tomorrow morning,” Homan stated.

The raids will come after Trump issued executive orders, enacting strict measures to prohibit illegal immigrants from entering the US.

Also Read: Trump’s orders follow through on pledges to dismantle transgender protections

Trump revokes ban on immigration raids at schools, hospitals, churches: Report

The Trump government has revoked a memo signed by Joe Biden that restricted immigration enforcement in and around schools, hospitals, churches, and disaster relief institutions, among other places, according to Fox News.

As a result of Trump administrations' new policy, the ICE officials have been advised to employ “a healthy dose of common sense” when choosing sites to locate those without documentation.

Following his oath ceremony, Trump ordered the deployment of US troops to the southern border as he signed an order proclaiming a “national emergency.”

“Because of the gravity and emergency of this present danger and imminent threat, it is necessary for the Armed Forces to take all appropriate action to assist the Department of Homeland Security in obtaining full operational control of the southern border,” the executive order stated.

This is in spite of a significant decline in unauthorised border crossings over the past six months following the Biden administration's limitations on access.