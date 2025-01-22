Menu Explore
Mark Zuckerberg ‘likes’ Lauren Sanchez’s Instagram photo after ‘ogling’ fiasco

BySanya Jain
Jan 22, 2025 08:21 AM IST

A pic of Mark Zuckerberg appearing to eye Lauren Sanchez at Trump's inauguration has gone viral. The Meta CEO added to the buzz by ‘liking’ Sanchez's Insta post

Mark Zuckerberg recently became the subject of an ill-timed photograph that appears to show him staring at fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos’ fiancee, Lauren Sanchez. The picture, taken at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, exploded online within minutes. It appears to show the Meta billionaire side-eyeing Lauren Sanchez (who, incidentally, received a lot of flak for her ‘inappropriate’ outfit to the inauguration).

Mark Zuckerberg photographed with Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at Trump inauguration. (X/@CNviolations)
Mark Zuckerberg photographed with Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at Trump inauguration. (X/@CNviolations)

Two days after the inauguration, the buzz refuses to die down. With millions of ‘likes’, shares, and comments, the picture has gone down in social media history as an example of how a single moment captured on camera can spark endless speculation, memes and commentary.

Mark Zuckerberg ‘likes’ Lauren’s Insta post

The ill-timed photograph led to plenty of jokes about Zuckerberg, 40, getting in trouble with his wife, Priscilla Chan. Adding fuel to the fire are eagle-eyed internet users who noticed that the Facebook founder had ‘liked’ one of Lauren Sanchez’s Instagram posts from inauguration night.

Soon after the inauguration ceremony, Lauren Sanchez changed into a peach-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown to attend the Starlight Ball - one of the three post-inauguration balls that Donald and Melania Trump attended.

Lauren Sanchez, 55, shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed up for the starlight ball, and social media users were quick to notice that Zuckerberg had dropped a ‘like’ on the Instagram picture. The fact led to much lighthearted ribbing of the Meta CEO.

“Will Zuck lose his Amazon Prime?” asked one X user. “You guys are literally gonna get him killed by his wife,” another joked.

Several X users quipped that Zuckerberg would make Instagram ‘likes’ private after this incident.

Donald Trump’s inauguration was attended by tech tycoons like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and more. It was followed by three inaugural presidential balls - the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Liberty Ball and the Starlight Ball.

