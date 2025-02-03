Jeff Bezos' Montserrat visit sparks ‘land buying’ fears, PM Meade asks citizens to ‘Thank God’ as he's…

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez were seen basking in Montserrat last month, sparking panic and fear among locals thinking the duo arrived there “on business.” Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez, on his superyacht (Twitter)

On January 6, Bezos and Sanchez embarked on a journey to the small Caribbean nation of Montserrat on his $500 million ‘Koru’, a luxury sailing superyacht. As the couple halted at various places like St. Kitts & Nevis and St. Barts, people thought that they were eyeing to buy some of their precious land.

Montserrat holds meeting as PM addresses nation on Bezos' visit

A United Alliance town hall meeting was organized shortly after his visit. The community members expressed worry about presence of the 60 years old mogul, as per LuxuryLaunches.com.

Later, Reuben Meade, the Prime Minister of Montserrat, addressed the worries of the citizens, clarifying that “he came here as a tourist.” In an attempt to allay his people's fears and suspicions, he said, “We leave his private business, private.”

He further stated that Bezos would need specific permissions before he could legally buy any real estate in the region.

The former Wall Street computer engineer cannot purchase real estate in Montserrat unless the government grants him a permission to possess alien land. “So, we will know when business is being done,” the PM stated, as per Daily Mail.

“They can't do anything unless they register a business or seek a license to do business. We will know what is happening when the time is right, so just bear with us.”

Meade reaffirmed his position, arguing that Bezos was merely a visitor in the sparkling island and the country should be “thankful” that the successful businessman was “spending money” in Montserrat. “Thank God he's spending some money in Montserrat,” he said.

Locals express concern on social media

A number of locals shared images and videos of the gigantic boat on social media, which increased awareness and elicited a diverse range of reactions.

However, some saw Bezos' visit as an opportunity to provide support, with one person writing: “Ask him to help with the port project!” Other people were concerned if he was trying to seize some of their land for himself.