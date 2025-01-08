Los Angeles wildfire: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's house ‘burned to the ground,’ here are other celebs evacuating

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have lost their homes in the wildfire that tore through Los Angeles, TMZ reported. Reality TV stars Pratt and Montag’s residence, located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, burned down on Tuesday, January 7. Their house was reportedly at the epicenter of the blaze. Los Angeles wildfire: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's house ‘burned to the ground' (Photo by Vivien Killilea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by David Swanson / AFP)

Sources told the outlet that Pratt and Montag’s home “burned to the ground” but they were able to evacuate with their entire family safely. An insider said the couple are “devastated” by the loss.

The fires have burned more than 2,2900 acres, including several homes, per FireCal. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency amid the chaos. The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning on Monday, January 6, and it is in effect until Wednesday, January 8, for much of Southern California. Local officials have urged residents of Pacific Palisades to “evacuate now.”

Celebrities evacuating their homes

Pratt and Montag are not the only celebrities who have had to evacuate their homes due to the blaze. Among the others are actors Eugene Levy and James Woods, with Levy revealing in a conversation with the Los Angeles Times that he got trapped in traffic of other fleeing residents trying to leave the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

“The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon,” the American Pie star said. “I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark.”

Woods took to X to share a video of the fire, captioning it, “Leaving.”

He shared several other clips of the blaze. In one, he said they were “able to evacuate successfully,” admitting, “I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly houses on our little street are not.”

Take a look at Woods’ other posts:

Meanwhile, Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg told residents who abandoned their vehicles to leave their car keys so that fire engines are able to get through. “This is not a parking lot,” the actor told KTLA5. “We really need people to move their cars … There are people stuck up there. So we’re trying to clear Palisades Drive and I’m walking up there as far as I can moving cars.”

He added, “There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people who really need help.”