Mexican magic in India: Eateries offer special menus for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

If Monday blues are setting in, let Cinco de Mayo spice things up this week. This Mexican celebration has made its way to India, and restaurants are dialling up the fiesta with special menus and experiences. Cinco de Mayo celebrations at different restaurants

Hold the maracas — what is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo, which falls on May 5, commemorates the Battle of Puebla in 1862, when a small Mexican army won against French forces. It’s not Mexico’s Independence Day, but it’s now a worldwide celebration of Mexican culture.

Going beyond borders

Head to EnCanto in Gurugram with a vibrant Mexican street-style evening where flame-grilled BBQ, spiced street snacks, and fresh fruit carts await. “Guests can also settle in for a special screening of the film Coco (2017),” says EnCanto director Tusheeta Khanna.

Meanwhile, chef Sumit Choudhary at Monkey Bar in Delhi has a special menu featuring Elote Style Street Corn, Mushroom Mexicana, Prawn al Pastor, and tequila-based drinks like Pina Picante, Tomatini and Daisy Dia “We’ve embraced the diversity of Mexican chillies such as chipotle, guajillo, ancho, arbol and habanero. We’re using also locally sourced ingredients as homage to fresh, handmade salsas,” he shares.

A twist on Mexicana

Over at Someplace Else, Mumbai, golden, crispy tostadas loaded with fresh toppings, smoky chipotle chicken skewers, Indo-Mexican fusions such as Mutton Kakori Tacos, and a Tex-Mex flatbread are setting the festive tone. Wrapping it up all neatly are classic margaritas and a bold and fiery Picante.

Carnival by Trèsind in Mumbai is curating a special food festival with highlights such as Pani Puri Aguachile, Marinated Tuna, Papas a la Diabla, Corn Chaat, Portobello Steak and Champaran Style Carnitas, among others. “The inspiration comes from Mexico’s rich culinary heritage, and how it combines earthy ingredients with fresh herbs and spices. We chose ingredients that are authentic but also resonate with our guests’ palates,” shares chef Sarfaraz Ahmed.

While at Someplace Else in Mumbai, chef Parikshit Joshi has incorporated the Indian flavours and given a twist to Mexican cuisine, maintaining the culture and heritage of Mexican food. “We have prepared several dishes for the occasion, such as Charred Chipotle Skewers with spicy, vibrant flavours of Adobo Chillies and Sour-Cream. The Crispy Tostadas and Loaded Nachos are fan favourites, and we looked to amalgamate Indian flavours while retaining Mexican Heritage, with our Mutton Kakori Tacos, which features an Awadhi flavour-packed Seekh Kebab, served with Red cabbage slaw and Charred Red Bell Pepper Chutney on a soft-shell Taco,” he adds.

Marièta in Gurugram also introduced a special cocktail menu featuring zesty Margaritas, refreshing Palomas, and fiery Picantes, which capture the bold and spirited flavours of Mexico.