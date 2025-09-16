Who was Marian Izaguirre? Fashion influencer dies after eerie clown video

Marian Izaguirre, a rising fashion influencer with a massive online following, has died at 23. Her death came only days after she shared a disturbing video of herself crying in clown makeup. Marian Izaguirre, a rising fashion influencer with a massive online following, has died at 23(@marianizaguirrep/ Instagram)

Police confirmed her death on Sept. 12 after she was discovered inside a hotel in Morelia, Mexico.

Her family had reported her missing on Sept. 1. Officers later tracked her down at the hotel five days after the report.

Authorities have not given a full explanation of what caused her death. According to People, police said she became brain-dead from health issues.

Marian Izaguirre appeared in clown makeup

Just four days before she disappeared, Izaguirre posted a video that unsettled many of her fans. In it, she appeared in clown makeup, visibly crying, and lip-synced to a song about heartbreak.

“All the promises of my love will go with you,” she wrote in the caption. “Why are you leaving?”

Investigators believe she had been staying in the hotel for several days before being found in poor condition.

“She was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital,” the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office said.

Izaguirre built a large social media presence, with 4.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 327,000 on Instagram, according to New York Post

Internet reacts

After news of her death spread, tributes from fans and fellow creators poured in.

“In the short time I knew you, you were a wonderful girl, with a smile that never went away,” fellow creator Marcelo Alcázar said in a tribute.

“You’re an angel, and you always were.”

Another user said, “Only those who met you in 2020 know how humble and beautiful person you've always been, heaven took a very beautiful angel.”

Different user chimed, “Obviously this video was a wake up call!! What a silent step!!”

Another person chimed, “I met you way back in 2020, through post pandemic videos, you made me laugh so hard and entertained me in those days of boredom. I thought the news was fake, but investigating further because it's true. Rest in peace, you were a radiant little girl and very young who didn't deserve this.”