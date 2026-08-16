Lucknow records season’s heaviest rain, 40.9 mm in 24 hours

The monsoon made its presence felt in a big way as the season’s heaviest rainfall lashed Lucknow on Sunday. In 24 hours, the state capital received 40.9 mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Sunday, the highest rainfall recorded in the city this monsoon season so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. A car wades through a waterlogged road in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The Aliganj Control Room Meteorological Observatory recorded 100 mm of rain, Hanuman Setu 80.6 mm, Malihabad 37.5 mm, Bani in Lucknow 20 mm and Amausi airport 5.9 mm. Due to relentless rain, several pockets of Lucknow remained inundated. Water entered several houses in Aliganj, Sitapur Road and Madiaon areas. Waterlogging was reported from many other parts of the city.

Other locations in Lucknow also recorded significant rainfall, with Janeshwar Mishra Park receiving 51.5 mm, Sadar tehsil 39 mm, Ambedkar Park 81 mm, Chinhat 78 mm, Jan Bhavan 49 mm and BKT 49 mm. The readings indicate that southern parts of Lucknow received more rain than the northern parts of the city.

“However, readings from these stations do not account for the overall rainfall in the district. These are automated weather systems installed for other purposes and do not determine the state capital’s overall rainfall,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow.

Parts of the state capital plunged into darkness in the early hours of Sunday due to power outages.

As it poured heavily, the rain deficit in the state capital dropped from 30% on August 15 to 21% within 24 hours. Since June 1, Lucknow has received 341.1 mm of rainfall against a long-period average of 433.5 mm, a deficit of 21%.

In Uttar Pradesh, Nighasan (Kheri) received 192.4 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, followed by Rath in Hamirpur with 158 mm, Muhammadi (Kheri) 144 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri 124 mm, Mahsi (Bahraich) 114 mm, Katarniaghat (Bahraich) 110.2 mm, Bijnor 91 mm, Chandausi (Sambhal) 84.5 mm, Pawayan (Shahjahanpur) 80.2 mm, Bhatpurwaghat in Sitapur 70.6 mm and Nanpara in Bahraich 65 mm.

Trimohani Ghat (Maharajganj) recorded 63.4 mm, Shardanagar (Kheri) 59.6 mm, Rajapur (Chitrakoot) 58 mm, Charkhari (Mahoba) 54 mm, Shahjahanpur 53.4 mm, Chandpur (Bijnor) 53 mm and Konch (Jalaun) 52 mm.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 381 mm of rainfall since June 1 against a long-period average of 488.9 mm, a deficit of 22%. However, the distribution remains uneven, with western UP faring significantly better than its eastern counterpart. East UP has received 366.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 519.2 mm, a deficit of 29%, while the West UP region has received 400.1 mm against the normal 446.5 mm, a deficit of 10%.

Orange and yellow alerts issued till August 18

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts till August 18.

According to officials, the monsoon trough is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, with widespread rain expected in the region. A well-marked low-pressure area (LPA) was located over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts on August 16. It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours.

The monsoon trough is extending southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal from a well-marked low-pressure area over Moradabad, Lucknow and Varanasi. An upper-air cyclonic circulation is persisting over southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. Under the influence of these weather systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the state in the coming days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is also very likely over some districts of the state.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for 24 districts where there is a high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. These include Ayodhya, Badaun, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Kanpur City, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Varanasi, among others.

A yellow alert has been issued for 22 districts where heavy rainfall is possible, including Lucknow, Amethi, Amroha, Azamgarh, Ballia, Balrampur, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Siddharthnagar and Sonbhadra, among others.

A yellow alert has also been issued for nearly 50 districts where thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely. These include Lucknow, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Amroha, Auraiya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Bahraich, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Chandauli, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur City, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Shahjahanpur, among others.

Temperatures drop in Lucknow

Due to heavy overcast conditions throughout the day, the maximum temperature in Lucknow dropped to 31.4°C, which was 1.5°C below normal, while the minimum temperature was 26°C.

The forecast for Monday is an overcast sky with a few spells of rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 26°C, respectively. The IMD has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places, while heavy rain is also very likely at isolated places over the region.