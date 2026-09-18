Orry lights diya for PM Modi’s 76th birthday, shares Hindi wish: ‘Ishwar aapko shatayu…’

In a video shared on Instagram, Orry was seen holding and lighting a diya while delivering his birthday wishes in Hindi.

Modi turned 76 on September 17. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked the occasion with programmes across the country under its ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ initiative and launched the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which also commemorates nearly 25 years since Modi became Gujarat chief minister in October 2001.

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, joined the birthday celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by lighting a diya and sharing an elaborate message for him.

“Aadarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi ji ko janamdin ki hardik shubhkaamnayein. Ishwar aapko shatayu hone ka aashirwaad dein. Aapka jeevan nirogi, sukhmaya, aur yash kirti se paripurna rahe,” he said.

Orry went on to say that he was taking a “pledge of national service” and prayed for the success of the Prime Minister’s efforts.

“Aapke sabhi sankalp siddh hon, isliye main aaj rashtra seva ke vachan leta hoon,” he said, before wishing Modi good health, longevity and “boundless energy”.

He signed off by saying, “Janamdin ki hardik shubhkaamnayein, Shri Modi ji. Aapka aabhari, Orhan Awatramani. Pyaar se, Orry.”

The video of Orry lighting the lamp and wishing Modi was also reported alongside birthday messages from several film personalities.

‘He also made yoga cool again’ Along with the video, Orry posted a lengthy caption tracing Modi’s journey from Vadnagar in Gujarat to the Prime Minister’s Office.

He referred to Modi becoming Gujarat chief minister in 2001 and Prime Minister in 2014, while also mentioning programmes launched by his governments, including Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India and Make in India.

Orry also acknowledged that Modi’s leadership remains “intensely debated”, while describing his place in contemporary Indian politics as significant.

Ending the lengthy note on a lighter note, he wrote: “P.S. He also made yoga cool again.”

Watch the clip here: