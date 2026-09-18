Chennai, A 39-year-old former bank relationship manager has been arrested for allegedly duping an investor of ₹23 lakh by promising high returns on fake bonds, police said here on Friday. Chennai: Ex-bank manager held for ₹23 lakh bond fraud

Police seized a laptop and two mobile phones allegedly used to commit the crime.

The victim, Hema Priyadarshini , filed a complaint stating that she was introduced to the accused, Pooja Jain, in 2024 through a relative.

Promising a monthly return of 30 per cent on investments in 'IBL Bonds', Pooja allegedly lured Priyadarshini into issuing a cheque for ₹15 lakh in favour of 'IBL & Co'.

Trusting the initial interest payouts, Priyadarshini invested another ₹8 lakh through a cheque in March 2025.

When the interest payments abruptly stopped, Pooja allegedly told her that the company had suffered financial losses.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case at the West Zone Cyber Crime Police Station on August 22, 2026.

Following the directions of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj, a special cyber crime team launched an investigation into the case.

The probe revealed that Pooja, who had worked as a bank relationship manager since 2019, allegedly used customer database records to target potential investors.

She allegedly created a fraudulent domain, 'INDIABONDSLIMITED', through a web developer found on Justdial and opened a bank account in the name of the fake entity, 'IBL & Co', to deposit the victim's cheques before transferring the funds to her personal savings accounts, police said.

Using her laptop, she allegedly generated fake investment bond certificates and sent fraudulent email acknowledgements to investors, they said.

Pooja Jain, a resident of Mint Street in Park Town, was arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation further revealed that she had prior fraud cases registered against her at Nungambakkam and Kolathur police stations and with the Central Crime Branch, police said.

The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police have launched a search to trace and arrest her other alleged accomplices, who are absconding, in connection with the racket.

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