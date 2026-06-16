Orry opens up on how he makes money, says one reel fetched him ₹76 lakh: 'For ₹15-25 lakhs, you can buy me for...'

Popular social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again grabbed attention online after revealing that he earned ₹76 lakh from a single reel. The content creator offered a candid look into his business model and personal finances during a conversation with Kavya Karnatac on the Learn by KK Create podcast. Orry shared that people can hire him for a range of social occasions. (Instagram/@Orry)

Speaking about his earnings, Orry said, “Last month I made ₹76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel,” leaving the host visibly surprised.

When asked about the different sources of his income, Orry explained that a significant portion comes from event appearances and what he described as “paid friendships”. “I make my most money from events and paid friendships,” he said.

Elaborating on the concept, Orry explained that people can hire him for a range of social occasions. He shared that clients can book him for lunches, dinners, weddings, birthdays and other gatherings, where he interacts with guests, poses for photographs and becomes part of the overall experience.

“(For) ₹15 to ₹25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends, I'll hang out with you and have shots with your parents, touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy,” he said.